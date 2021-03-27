Dubai (Union)

The horse “Subjektivest” Dr. J. Walker, under the supervision of Mark Johnston and the leadership of Joe Fanning, won the Dubai Gold Cup for the second category for a distance of 3200 meters, with a prize of $ 750,000, with exceptional performance at this marathon distance.

Spjctivest remained in second place, with a neck difference from the leaders, before going to the top of the race in the last 1500 meters, and the race continued to weave in this manner until reaching the depth of the straight line, before its knight unleashed it.

And with the invasion of Antariya, the hero fared far from his closest competitors, reaching (5.75 length) from “the path” to take over Dusseldorf Fighter, under the supervision of R Ruhn, and led by Michael Mile, recording 3:17:77 minutes, while he came third, “Oi The Goose” for Caliph Saeed Suleiman Under the supervision of Ismail Mohamed and led by Patrick Cosgrave.

On the champion’s way to the coronation arena, Mark Johnston’s wife and assistant coach could not hold back her tears, which continued to stream profusely from the joy of victory.

Knight Joseph Fanny expressed his great happiness at winning the Dubai Gold Cup title, and said that he was confident of the horse “Subjektifest” through his good performance in training, adding: He was sure to win at the last turn, as the horse responded quickly and succeeded in maintaining Advance him, revealing that he has more power.

Half: the third

Category: Dubai Gold Cup for the second category

Award: $ 750,000

Hosted by: Al Tayer Motors

Distance: 3200 meters

The floor: grassy

Winner: SPJECTIVEST

Owner: Dr. J. Walker

Knight: Joe Fanning

Coach: Mark Johnston

Timing: 3:17:77 minutes