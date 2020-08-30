Willi Orban will be in the coming season RB Leipzig no longer lead onto the field as captain. Yesterday, Saturday, Marcel Sabitzer was elected as the new captain by his teammates, while Péter Gulácsi and Yussuf Poulsen are his deputies.
Head coach Julian Nagelsmann emphasized in his statement on the captain’s election that Orban will continue to be an important leading player for the Saxons: “Marcel Sabitzer often led our team onto the field as captain last season due to Willi Orban’s injury decisive games, showed that he takes responsibility. As a long-time captain, Willi remains an important leading player for us and is of course still part of the team council. “
Orban was chosen by the coaching team together with Marcel Halstenberg and Dayot Upamecano to complete the team council. “For the chosen players it is proof of their good performance. It is important for the future that the six lead the way and lead the young group in the right direction,” concluded Nagelsmann.
Sabitzer has been playing for Leipzig for five years and has established himself as a top performer in the 2nd Bundesliga from the start. With his game intelligence and shooting technique, he is now one of the best players in the Bundesliga.
