Positive signs for Giampaolo at the end of a demanding test

Sampdoria takes away a draw from Istanbul in the probative test against Besiktas finished 1-1. In the very hot Vodafone Park, a crazy goal from almost half of the field by Sabiri in the first half then a draw in the second half by Weghorst. For the Sampdoria this match represented an excellent test less than a month before their league debut against Atalanta. Giampaolo has seen his principles applied for long stretches and at the end of the match he can be satisfied. Sampdoria was better in the first half, while in the second half the Turks kept possession of the ball for a long time, forcing the Ligurian team to drop. An ingenuity by Vieira proved fatal even if the tie result is fair.

MATCH – First half started with a huge thrill for Sampdoria who risked conceding the goal from the Turkish team: at 2 ‘Bereszynski loses the ball on the right out and allows the Besiktas Weghorst striker to kick towards the goal but the conclusion is high. Good Sampdoria response with Caputo who eight minutes later tried to surprise Ersin with a diagonal low shot but the goalkeeper was careful and rejected the conclusion of the former Sassuolo. At 35 ‘Sampdoria took the lead with a goal against Sabiri’s Quagliarella. In fact, with a lot of courage and absolute ballistic technique, the number 10 calibrated a nice shot from midfield that overcame goalkeeper Ersin out of the posts. Ball that kissed the crossbar and ended up inside. Applause also from the home crowd. Besiktas’ response came in the 43rd minute but Augello was ready for Mukela’s conclusion. First half that the Ligurians have deservedly closed the lead. In fact, Sampdoria held the field well with an organized pressing and the right distances between the departments, especially in the phase of non-possession. Marco Giampaolo’s eleven risked only on inactive balls in the first part of the match. Well Rincon in the middle of the field with Sabiri at his side extraordinary as always. See also Colombia national team: this was the intimate celebration in the dressing room, video

SECOND HALF – In the second half Giampaolo started the match with the same eleven as the first 45 ‘. The Turks pushed and raised the pace and Sampdoria lowered the center of gravity by locking themselves up in their own half. Sampdoria who tried to break the rhythm to ease the pressure. Unfortunately, Vieira’s naivety cost him dearly and Besiktas equalized in the 65th minute. Audero could do nothing on Weghorst’s conclusion. Then came multiple changes from one side and the other that changed the face of the match. Sampdoria with Caputo and De Luca closed with a 4-4-2 but Giampaolo’s men tried to create density in the middle by filling the spaces and preventing Besiktas from arriving near Audero. Sampdoria who was unable to keep up with the rhythm of the first half but certainly comes out of the Istanbul stadium with the right conviction and mentality for the start of the championship. Positive game beyond Sabiri’s goal, certainly one of the best. See also María Isabel Urrutia will be the Minister of Sports, according to Óscar Figueroa

MARKERS: 37 ′ Sabiri, 65 ′ Weghorst.

BESIKTAS (4-3-3): Ersin (70 ‘Bilgin); Rosier, Welinton, Saiss (59 ′ Uzunhan), Akgun; K. Yilmaz (59 ‘Vardar), Ucan (70’ Ilkhan), Gedson Fernandes (84 ‘Delibas); Ghezzal (84 ′ Boyd), Weghorst (70 ′ Tosun), Muleka (59 ′ Nkoudou). Available: Uysal, Badra Cissé. Trainer: Ismael.

SAMPDORIA (4-1-4-1): Audero; Bereszynski (77 ′ Depaoli), Ferrari (69 ′ Murillo), Colley (77 ′ Leverbe), Augello (69 ′ Murru); Vieira (69 ′ Verre); Candreva (69 ′ De Luca), Rincon, Sabiri (77 ′ Damsgaard), Leris (85 ′ Yepes); Caputo (85 ‘Malagrida). Available: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi. Trainer: Giampaolo.

REFEREE: Bayarslan (TUR). Assistants: Birinci and Ozaral (TUR).

WARNINGS: Colley, Weghorst.

July 30, 2022 (change July 30, 2022 | 20:03)

