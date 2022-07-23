Very hot today at the Mario Rigamonti stadium which conditioned the game

Fifth friendly match of the season of Sampdoria that ends the retreat in Val Camonica with a victory. At the Mario Rigamonti stadium the Ligurian team beat Brescia 2-0 with a goal from Sabiri, one of the best in the field together with goalkeeper Audero, in the 32 ‘, and De Luca on an assist from Quagliarella in the 92’. Friendly match played in sultry heat and very high humidity that put a strain on the muscles of the players on the pitch.

COMPETITION – Brescia from Sampdoria got off to a better start with Giampaolo’s team who got caught in the 4th minute but Audero neutralized Niemeijer’s shot aimed at the corner opposite the shooting one with a great intervention. Sampdoria more effective on the right with Candreva while on the left Leris found it difficult to produce game suffering a lot in the coverage phase. Giampaolo put Verre and Sabiri in the middle of the field with the first losing some bloody balls while the number 10 Sampdoria was illuminated in the central area of ​​the field. Caputo in the first quarter of an hour he remained isolated forward not receiving adequate assistance from teammates. Brescia has again called on Audero who is confirmed in great shape as he has always been ready.

GIANT SABIRI – The suffocating heat did not raise the pace but dominated Sabiri that Marco Giampaolo invented in the middle of the field and the number 10 was always lucid and never wasted a ball. The first clear opportunity for Sampdoria came in the 25th minute with a cross from Candreva from the flag and Sabiri in the center of the penalty area hit his head but the goalkeeper Andrenacci was ready. At 32 ‘, however, the Sampdoria advantage came on the counterattack and again thanks to Candreva who was devastating on the right. The expert Italian footballer served Sabiri who in the middle of the penalty area with a precise touch of the right inside thunderstruck the Brescia goalkeeper. Lombardi who tried to take advantage of the flanks and in fact Sampdoria struggled to contain some raids with the defensive left chain more in difficulty. But in the legs of the Sampdoria there is also the heavy work done during the retreat and the rhythms have dropped at times. See also The four errors and the only success of Mexico in their match against Costa Rica

YOU WILL BE IN DIFFICULTY‘- But after the advantage when Sampdoria accelerated, they found gaps in the thick Brescia rearguard. But it is also clear that Giampaolo’s team needs a play and today the lack of a director has made itself felt. Sampdoria was not very careful in some situations with Verre who was very disappointing having lost several balls in the area of ​​the field just outside the penalty area. The first half ended with the Sampdoria advantage. Brescia started well but Sampdoria responded after an initial phase of waiting. Good game changes on the low and high outside and Sabiri’s absolutely perfect position in midfield. In trouble Verre appeared fatigued. A little isolated Caputo forward. Leris on the left found it difficult to produce play but adapted in a role not his. Vieira was shy, slow and unresponsive. Candreva was the inspirer of the Sampdoria maneuver with Sabiri purposeful in the offensive phase and in 45 ‘he never wasted a ball. Audero has always been ready, proving that he is in a state of grace as in the 40 ‘when he has rejected a dangerous conclusion from Ayè. See also Luis Díaz: why is he the best signing in the Premier? Rio Ferdinand speaks

SECOND HALF – In the second half, fatigue immediately surfaced as the suffocating heat put a strain on the muscles of the players on the pitch, the same as in the first 45 minutes of the match. At 60 ‘very good Audero who rejected a conclusion by Bisoli after a wrong reading of the host defense. At 15 ‘the first changes with Giampaolo who started the whirlwind of substitutions. Outside Candreva, Ferrari, Verre, Caputo and Augello; inside Damsgaard, Murillo, Rincon, Quagliarella and Murru. Leris is back in his favorite position on the right, Damsgaard wide on the left. In defense Murillo instead of Ferrari. Clotet sent many young players onto the pitch and the game inevitably changed its face. Sampdoria more balanced with the closest departments also thanks to Rincon, a man of great experience. The Sampdoria tried to restart on the counterattack but fatigue slowed the push of the Ligurian eleven. Brescia did not have great ideas, failing to arrive from the parts of Audero. 15 ‘from the end still changes for Sampdoria and Giampaolo has made all the young players available on the pitch. Sampdoria ends with a flourish with De Luca’s 2-0 goal on an assist from Quagliarella in full recovery. Sampdoria that can be satisfied even if today Audero has avoided the goal on several occasions, resulting the best in the field together with Sabiri and Candreva. Sampdoria team that needs reinforcements in midfield but the stalemate is determined by the company’s events. See also Tour de France LIVE 11th stage: it's Galibier's day. Van Aert and Van der Poel on the attack

MARKERS: 32 ‘Sabiri, 90’ + 2 ‘De Luca.

BRESCIA: Andrenacci; Karacic, Adorni, Cistana, Mangraviti; Bisoli, van de Looi, Ndoj; Niemeijer; Moreo, Ayé. Available: Perilli, Sonzogni, Garofalo, Galazzi, Bianchi, Labojko, Bertagnoli, Nuamah, Olzer, Tomella, Capoferri, Andreoli, Papetti. Coach: Clotet.

SAMPDORIA: Audero (77 ‘Ravaglia); Bereszynski (77 ′ Somma), Ferrari (63 ′ Murillo), Colley (81 ′ Farabegoli), Augello (63 ′ Murru); Vieira (77 ′ Yepes); Candreva (63 ‘Damsgaard), Verre (63’ Rincon), Sabiri (77 ‘De Luca), Leris (77’ Stoppa); Caputo (63 ‘Quagliarella). Coach: Giampaolo.

REFEREE: Ayroldi from Molfetta.

WARNINGS: Niemeijer, Adorni, Karacic.

July 23, 2022 (change July 23, 2022 | 22:09)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sabiri #breaks #Audero #prodigious #Sampdoria #Brescia