Minister is representative of Centrão, who expects more budget in the portfolios he assumes; current amount is BRL 581 million

The Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabinosaid in an interview with Power360 who is preparing a program to expand the country’s tourism sector and is expected to present it to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) until the end of September. He said the amount needed to fulfill the proposal has not yet been determined, but it should mean an increase in resources for the ministry, something expected by the group represented by him at the Esplanada.

“All ministerial structures had contingency, they had budget restructuring. And now is the time, with the approval of the fiscal framework, the new fiscal framework, with the approval of the tax reform, it is time for us to discuss priorities and try to recompose the ministry’s budget”he said.

With the entry of the União Brasil politician into the government, it is expected that the portfolio’s budget will be larger. The appointment of the deputy is the 1st in a series of ministerial changes that will be made to serve the political group called “Centrão”. Currently, the amount that Tourism has is R$ 581 million, according to the Follow Brazilthe Senate website that monitors the Union Budget.

“A plan with goals that should be evaluated every six months and annually. A plan for 5 years and within that plan there will be actions, programs, projects and even tasks that will need to be carried out by the public sector, by the private sector. And, within what the public sector covers, we will have a projection of the Budget necessary for us to develop these actions. We must present this by the end of September to the president and from there start to develop.”he said.

Sabino began to dispatch from the ministry on Monday (July 17, 2023), after a long period of negotiation between União Brasil and Planalto. The objective was to meet the acronym’s bench in the Chamber, which wanted a name represented in the government. Thus, there is the delivery of votes favorable to Lula’s management.

Newly arrived, the new minister said that he received from the president the mission to develop tourism with the plan to make the economy spin, with jobs and wealth.

“To make Brazil a country that experiences a new moment in its tourism, with job creation, wealth generation for the country”said Sabino.

In his office, in addition to the photo of the President of the Republic, common for those who hold positions in the 1st echelon, Sabino has already given his particular touch. On a piece of furniture next to the meeting table, photos of the new minister’s family decorated the space.

The room is on the 3rd floor of the ministry building, divided between Tourism and Mines and Energy. The view is to the Esplanade and it is possible to see the Itamaraty Palace.

The minister also announced that he will present in August the reorganization of the National Tourism Council. It has 60 members and is formed mostly by specialists in the sector. Sabino said that these members will give their opinion and debate about the program that he will present to Lula.

Union Brazil orders

Sabino’s party is negotiating with Planalto to take over Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion), linked to the portfolio. Questioned on the subject, the minister said that it is not up to him to make the decision, but stated that Lula will know how to assess whether the person occupying the position is delivering results. Currently the president of the body is Marcelo Freixofrom PSB.

“When I entered the government, we didn’t talk about Embratur. But I believe that any body, including any ministry, that is not serving the purpose for which it exists, the president is in a position to evaluate, right?”he declared.

About Funasa, the minister said “not being on top of discussions”and reinforced that the final decisions on appointments rest with Lula.

Centrão’s entry into government

Sabino said he sees how “Natural” the entry of parties like PP and Republicans in Lula’s administration. The minister compared the government’s search for greater support with parliamentary systems where a majority group is formed to elect the prime minister.

“I see it as natural. In all democracies in the world there is a composition in the sense of forming a majority in blocks in the Chamber. As it happens in the English parliament, as it happens in the German parliament”he stated.

“With the barrier clause and the party law, the decrease in the number of parties and the increase in the strength of the larger parties, this should happen more often,” completed.