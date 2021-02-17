August 2013. Sabino Vaca Narvaja traveled with a delegation of Argentine parliamentarians through the imposing and at the same time tragic Tiananmen Square, in Beijing. At some distance a group of young pioneers from China gave him an unexpected trip of memories: they wore scarves and waved with their right hands above their heads, with the five fingers joined representing the union of the peoples of the five continents.

The gesture was the same as that of the children in Cuba, the same as he did in his “other life”, the one he had during his childhood on the island, on one of the several stops during the exile of his parents María Josefa Fleming and Fernando Vaca Narvaja, member of the Montoneros guerrilla organization, third in the National Leadership.

Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine ambassador to China. In the photo, with his mother María Josefa Fleming, and his sister Susana, the three on the right

The specifications of Sabino as Argentine ambassador to China will be confirmed in the next session the Senate. Last week, it went through its “examination” without difficulties in the Chamber’s Agreement Committee, where two other political ambassadors from the Alberto Fernández government also presented themselves, a series of appointments attributed to the will of Cristina Kirchner: Sabino a Beijing; Ariel Basteiro, to Bolivia, and Luis Ilarregui to Cuba.

Sabino is by the way the uncle of CFK’s grandson. His brother Camilo, ten years younger, is the father of the former president’s granddaughter, the result of his relationship, which has already ended with Florencia K.

The designation of Vaca Narvaja in China is crossed by a host of virtues and controversy. Although Fernández and Cristina Kirchner wanted him as an ambassador in Beijing since he assumed his presidency, an inexplicable insecurity led them to appoint him as special representative in commercial matters in Beijing and Luis María Kreckler, an experienced number one career ambassador. Chaos.

Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine ambassador to China, along with his sister Susana, during the years they lived in Cuba. In the photo he is in the pioneer uniform

The formula did not work, rather it exploded and, as the Argentine president recognized, he wanted “militant diplomacy” at the head of the headquarters. They made Kreckler return, mistreatment through, and so Sabino was left in charge of a position for which he was actually trained, and had been preparing for at least ten years. Sabino is a specialist in China, politically, culturally, economically and commercially.

On the other hand, his surname flies over a strong crack in Argentine society. Vasco Vaca Narvaja, his father, was only able to return to the country with the pardons to Montoneros of the now deceased former president Carlos Menem. Accusations for attacks against the military, young conscripts and civilians hung over him. “I respect and love my parents (both alive), but Montoneros is something very distant for me,” he told Clarín a few months ago.

“I am not a communist, I am a Peronist”I would also say to this newspaper. And he assures that his mission in China is to defend the interests of Argentina and increase ties with the power of which he is a decided admirer. Sabino VN is a political scientist and magister in Defense.

He clarifies the point about his mission because he has received criticism for his clear interest in Argentina joining the new Chinese Silk Road. For now, he is enthusiastic that Argentina can add manufacturing value to its export products to China, and that investments in mining, transportation, science, and energy be rushed. He has pending a State visit of Alberto F. to Beijing, and that the Chinese maintain the exchange of currencies, and their interest in infrastructure. Also that a sale of one million anti-Covid vaccines, Sinophar, is closed in a negotiation that has delays.

Sabino Vaca Narvaja is followed by “several lives”. When his parents clandestinely escaped from Argentina in 1977 – he is the first-born of three siblings, Susana, the second, and Camilo the youngest, they began to call him Gustavo, or Gustavito, his first name, combined with fictitious surnames Rodríguez , García, depending on the occasion. And although he was in Brazil, Mexico and Nicaragua – most of his time with his mother “Mery” – it would be Cuba, his most stable homeland in childhood. Sabino was a member of the “legion” of children of Montoneros who lived in the emblematic Cuban Nursery. There the guerrillas left them to reorganize their failed Counteroffensive.

He came to Argentina in 1989 to finish school when his parents were still away. In 2012, he became director of international relations for the Senate, under the leadership of former President Amado Boudou. In 2015, the former vice president Gabriela Michetti fired him, but the then senator Miguel Angel Pichetto, president of the PJ bloc, “rescued” him and remained working in the international area until in 2020, after Kirchnerism returned, he was reinstated and then headed to China.

In his presentation to the Senate Agreement Committee, Sabino named former foreign ministers Rafael Bielsa (today ambassador to Chile), Jorge Taiana (senator), and current deputy Eduardo Valdés as political references. Sabino is in China with his wife Eleonora, and their 10-year-old son Cyrano, his greatest treasure, and who he talks about the most.