The Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), declared on Tuesday (18.Jul.2023) that the perception of Brazilians about the Centrão –which brings together congressmen from the center and center-right– is changing and becoming positive.

“Before, speaking Centrão was even a bad thing. Nowadays, everyone almost wants to be from Centrão. It is already becoming a positive expression, which represents weighting, a pendulum on a scale. These parties have given the necessary votes in those projects that they believe are important for Brazil.”, Sabino said in an interview with GloboNews.

sabino It was named as the new Minister of Tourism last week, replacing Daniela Carneiro. The exchange is part of the president’s attempts Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to consolidate a base of support in the National Congress after a series of defeats.

“It is always necessary to have this arrangement in politics with the parties”, he stated. “This composition is natural, it is healthy and it is part of democracy around the world.“, he said.

Sabino spoke about the possibility of future changes in government. “I do not intend to take this prerogative away from the President of the Republic. This sewing of the composition, of the political arrangement, is up to the President of the Republic”, he declared. “There was a mismatch in agendas, but I believe that in the next few days the president, the main leaders should be sitting down to discuss these issues“, he said.

The minister stated that União Brasil is delivering votes on matters it considers essential for the country.

“My party, to which I am affiliated, União Brasil, was the party that delivered the most votes on matters it deemed important for Brazil. We are only behind, in numbers, the PT. In those projects that he deems important, which are on his agenda, he has been monitoring the projects that are even the initiative of the government“, he spoke.

“I believe that there is a prospect that the party will continue to vote on the projects it deems important for the country. Undoubtedly, there is a willingness on the part of the parties and the government to improve this interlocution even further.”, he completed.