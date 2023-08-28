Sabino Cassese against FdI and Meloni: is the professor aiming to enter the government in a possible reshuffle? The comment

Sabino Cassese (89) is a historic grand commis of the Italian Republic. A distinguished jurist, he was also Minister of Public Service in the Ciampi government e judge of the Constitutional Court. Great connoisseur of the mechanisms of bureaucracy conducts a long-lasting and targeted advertising activity from the pages of Corriere della Sera, the most authoritative Italian newspaper.

We left it to an editorial of June 22nd last which is particularly hostile to the government regarding “the absence of a legislative policy strategy and the lack of filters, which can purify requests that clearly arrive at Palazzo Chigi from everywhere”. A very technical, focused topic. The article ended with the final thrust against Meloni: “I think that the action of the mice in the cheese has been given free rein”.

Currently Cassese is the head of the expert committee which manages the identification of the essential levels of the performance (Clep) preliminaries for the approval of thedifferentiated autonomyappointed by the Northern League minister for the Regions Roberto Calderoli. CLEP is a sui generis body that has suffered many defections since it was created, including the sensational one of Giuliano Amato, former Prime Minister. Initially there were as many as 61 experts to find the best solutions. Cassese, however previously -before the appointment- he had highly praised Giorgia Meloni saying that her policy was “from thirty and praise”.

