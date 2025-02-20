The writer Sabino head He has won the Minotaur award with the novel ‘HERMES FILE’, a thriller in the space that is interrogated by what makes us human in an environment dominated by artificial intelligence. The author repeats award, since he already won it in 2020 with ‘Dark border’, and does so with a mixture of Agatha Christie and Isaac Asimov in the context of a large space cruise. «Science fiction claimed as a capital genre. Who accuses him of literary lightness is that he has never read Ursula K. Le Guin, ”said Cabeza after receiving the award.

Inspired by the mythical series ‘Vacation in the sea’history moves us aboard a large space cruise that makes the route between Earth, Mars and Jupiter. During the journey, the Countess Planck, the most famous woman in the Solar System, will be murdered. The investigation manager will be Durga Deckett, the head of security, and all the clues will take her to Hermes Lagrange, an artificial humanoid that did the functions of “Lovebot” for the Countess. “I was interested in investigating what makes us human in a world under the dominance of AI, how will it influence love, our relationships, in the way of treating each other,” said Cabeza.

In this way, the novel describes a double trip. On the one hand, the spatial, reaching the dawn of the solar system. And on the other, the emotional trip that Deckert will live. «I was inspired by the inspector Beckett of ‘Castle’ and in the Detective Deckard of ‘Blade Runner’. It is the engine of the action and who takes us from the hand of the different revelations posed by the novel, ”says the Sevillian author.

In total, 274 manuscripts were presented, of which four were finalists, three science fiction and one of horror. He has dominated the romantic fantasy, gender in vogue today, as well as proposals for magical realism, especially of authors of Latin America. «This award must be used to demonstrate that we have nothing to envy the great Anglo -Saxon rockstars. That the novels here live very well with the Sanderson, Abercrombie or Martin», Says Asier Moreno, winner of the award last year.









According to jury members, this is a thrilling novel that is cannon meat for a future film adaptation. «Sabino grabs you on the first pages and no longer releases you. It is a fascinating trip to the limits of human desire, ”he said Fernando Boneteauthor, university professor and cultural prescriber.

The mixture of ‘noir ‘, thriller and science fiction It makes reading the novel cause the same clock tension that the characters suffer. “It maintains the mixture of genres in perfect harmony for the most demanding readers who seek adrenaline on each page,” says Isabel Clemente, a porch member, the Spanish Fantasy, Science fiction and terror association.

The novel will be in bookstores from March 19in what will be one of the great bets of the science fiction genre for the next Sant Jordi. «I loved when they called science fiction, novels in advance. I prefer. Since I was a child, I already blurred booklets with my stories and nothing has changed since then. I am delighted by the award, ”concluded head