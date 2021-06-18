Say Sabine Schmitz and you say Nürburgring, and vice versa. The smiley driver was best known as the Nürburgring Queen or “that woman who overtook everyone with a Ford Transit on the Nordschleife.” She was also the first woman to win the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. In March this year, 51-year-old Sabine Schmitz died of a rare form of cancer. It became one of those rare moments when the ever-divided internet suddenly agreed: a bend had to be named after Sabine. Today the Nürburgring grants that wish.

Sabine Schmitz gets her own corner at the Nürburgring, and not just any one. The first bend of the Nordschleife is named after the Nürburgring queen. In good German the bend is called de Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve. The organization calls the bend ‘the entrance to the Nürburgring’. They chose this corner because it’s not far from where Sabine Schmitz grew up. The name will be officially inaugurated on September 11, 2021, during the ROWE 6 Hours ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen.

The Nürburgring and the Nordschleife

Perhaps a bit confusing, because what is the first bend? It is important to know that the Nürburgring consists of two parts: the Nordschleife and the GP circuit. The Nordschleife is also called the Green Hell. This is the long circuit where you can drive your own car. The GP track is where F1 raced last year. The official first corner is a bit after the straight. This is also where the measurements for Nürburging records begin. During the 24-hour races, both circuits will be looped together.