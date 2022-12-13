Sabina Guzzanti: “I respect Giorgia Meloni, hers was a tiring climb”

Sabina Guzzantiwell-known comedian and biting imitator, interviewed by Emilia Costantini for the Corriere della Sera surprises everyone with his comment on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “I respect her. I think a woman prime minister makes us all feel stronger, moreover she comes from a more male-dominated environment than that of the progressive area and I imagine that she was also a tiring climb “.

The interview was made to announce his return with the show at the Ambra Jovinelli theater in Rome starting from December 15th, “The Green Hills of Africa”of which he says: “It has no plot, it doesn’t tell a story, there is no set design or even real characters. It’s a surprise, a non-spectacle and I can’t reveal anything, the audience will find out” .

Sabina Guzzanti is certainly not close to the Brothers of Italy, the right, the center-right or the premier. From her, a corrosive comment was expected, a stinging criticism instead she expressed her solidarity towards the Prime Minister: towards Giorgia Meloni as a woman, not Giorgia Meloni as a politician.

Moreover it’s not the first time he’s done it: last November 18 at “Live Propaganda” Guzzanti was a guest of Diego Bianchi who asked her for a comment on the ascent to Palazzo Chigi of the president of FdI. The conductor expected at least a satirical criticism.

Instead Sabina Guzzanti said: “The fact that she’s a woman is a bit nice. A little esteem that she made it. She made herself”. She then launched into a monologue in which she invited Giorgia Meloni to run for secretary of the Democratic Party, “Because she would be the only one who could fill her role without being accused of having a communist past …”.

