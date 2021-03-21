Eduardo Villalba, Secretary of National Security, spoke of the aggression of Sergio Berni after the discovery of the young M. “It was a push”Said the second of Sabina Frederic, the national minister with whom the Buenos Aires official maintains a tough confrontation.

“It is an event that, personally, I totally minimize it. I am a boy who grew up in Avellaneda, I didn’t grow up in MonacoThen one more scream, one less scream, a push, you have to minimize it“said the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy.

He continued giving details of the clash that occurred on Thursday morning, after the appearance of the kidnapped girl in Parque Avellaneda: “In the policy that the President of the Nation wants to carry out there is no monologue. If a man wants to give me a monologue, I say ‘good afternoon’, I shake his hand, I turn around and leave; what did I do. On that side there is a misconception of security management and politics. “

He denied that Berni had taken him by the neck. “It was a push. Then a fantasy is generated. There was no journalism there, I was out there. it was striking that it was immediately known the event, “he continued, in dialogue with A24.

He also stated that did not return the assault: “All of us who make up the team of the Ministry of Security have a lot of responsibility before society. How am I going to push back, it does not cross my mind. I turned around and left, especially if there was a monologue involved. “

The incident took place on Thursday at the Luján Patrol Command, after M.

Villalba had arrived there to – according to the first version of the episode – participate in a press conference. However, upon arrival he met Berni, who reproached him for lack of support from the Ministry of National Security in the operation.

“I told (Villalba) that his hypocrisy and ineffectiveness, of him and of the minister, they did very bad to the province of Buenos Aires. We searched for 24 hours and they left us alone, “the provincial security minister said at the time.

This Sunday, Villalba gave his version of the episode. He explained that he was at the scene to “accompany the two prosecutors” who followed the case. “I made the helicopter available, we take the prosecutors. We were first in the hospital, where the girl was treated at the time of the discovery. And from there we went to see the head of the UFI, “he said.

“I knew there was a press conference, but I was not invited“, emphasized the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy.

In addition, he implied that Berni’s aggression reached his colleagues: “I was already at the door, but the officials who work with me told me got some screaming too. The prosecutor was doomed to what she had to do at that time, which was not to fight. “

He also remarked that the national security authorities collaborated with the search for M. at all times. A version opposite to what Berni maintains, who this Sunday, placed Frederic’s people very far from the scene of the operation: “Violence is being 50 kilometers away from where the life of a fragile being is at stake,” he put on them. .

“All the security forces – from the Nation, the Province and the City – were at the foot of the canyon the time the event occurred, the three days. There was a lot of satisfaction with the outcome, then we will see what happens to the cause” Villalba said.

