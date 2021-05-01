Given the new restrictions established by the Executive Power in the framework of the second wave of coronavirus, the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, said this Saturday that the Government must “respect the right to demonstrate”.

“We have to respect the right to demonstrate. First, because we believe that the right to demonstrate must be respected, and also because there is a Constitution (National) that establishes it and the decree does not suspend or prohibit it, “said Frederic.

Speaking to FM La Patriada, the national official stated: “I believe that there are forms of manifestation of rights and needs that can be carried out in this scenario (of pandemic). It would be best if there are no demonstrations. We have avoided some demonstrations, others we could not “.

“The idea is to complement the task of our presence in access roads to avoid the arrival to the City, the conversation with the referents to dissuade them, generate negotiation paths that involve meetings and coordination with the City,” he explained.

News in development.

LGP