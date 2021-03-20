The incident that had as protagonists the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni and the Secretary of National Security, Eduardo Villalba, continues to make noise. On the morning of this Saturday, the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, gave her opinion on the matter and considered: “I don’t think Berni has a problem with me, it is a major problem“.

The official tried not to emphasize what happened and shift the focus to the operative mounted to find M., the girl who was missing and was found on Thursday in Luján. In that sense, he pointed out that the differences with both the Province and the City did not preclude the “coordinated effort.”

“We continue to give entity to what is not important, this looks like a soap opera”, Defined the national official in relation to the clash between Berni and Villalba.

In dialogue with Radio 10, the minister denied that Berni had a problem with her and described the Buenos Aires official as “a major problem”. And he added: “It did not involve me directly, but the Secretary of Security and that must be put as a significant piece of information.”

“The governor (Axel Kicillof) chose Berni and, despite the differences, we worked together,” the minister clarified. Likewise, he criticized the Buenos Aires Minister of Security: “This has nothing to do with a project, but with officials who have a egocentricity that does not allow them to see the institutionality“.

And he insisted: “We have to guarantee the functioning of the institutions to solve problems for the people, the other is self-centeredness.”

Despite charging the media against the media for putting the spotlight on the fight between officials, Frederic declared: “I turn the page and move on, because otherwise it is staying in the place of inaction and it is not what the President entrusted me “.

In the interview he also pointed to the City Government, whom he intimidated this Friday to give explanations around the first hours of the disappearance of M. Through a letter, Frederic asked the Deputy Head of Government Diego Santilli to answer about various aspects that would have hampered the search for the babe.

“The City’s housing projects are very limited,” stated the minister, and considered that “1,200 street children in the richest city in the country are An atrocity“.

“The mechanisms they have in the City, such as shelters, are insufficient,” he concluded.

LGP