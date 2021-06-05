At the beginning of a new weekend of strict confinement established by the national government to face the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina, the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, endorsed this Saturday the idea of ​​establishing intermittent closures, considering that “is a good scheme for our country “.

Regarding the option of establishing hard restrictions for nine days and then 12 days with more relaxed measures, he specified: “My personal evaluation is that this it worked very well, there was high compliance. It seems to me that it is a good scheme for our country. “

“The evaluation we do, you have to see these two days, is a really very significant decrease in circulation, compared to the phase prior to this decree (presidential expiring on June 11), “he said.

