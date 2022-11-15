COLPISA Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 7:54 p.m.



Joaquín Sabina will not have on this upcoming tour the guitarist who has accompanied him for a large part of his musical career, starring together on up to 40 tours. The announcement was made by Varona himself through his Twitter account with a clear reference to the upcoming tour, called “Against all odds”, which will begin on February 25 in San José, Costa Rica.

“Joaquín Sabina has decided, against all odds, not to count on me on his next tour”, begins the message in which Varona regrets Sabina’s decision although she thanks him “with all my heart” for the 100 songs they wrote together, the 40 tours they they made and the 15 albums in which Varona was their producer.

«Although I will not be on this tour, I want to tell all of you who have been accompanying me for 40 years that I will always be on every stage with you. Millions of thanks and all my love! I am very sorry », he has concluded in his publication on social networks.

In this way, during the next tour that will arrive in Spain on April 20 of next year, the person who has been Sabina’s most faithful companion and squire and one of the musicians most loved by the singer-songwriter’s followers will not take the stage. the creator of songs like ‘La del pirata cojo’ or ‘Yo me baja en Atocha’.