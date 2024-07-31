Two days ago the famous children’s and young adult author passed away, Sabina ColloredoShe passed away at the age of 67 in Milan after a long illness.

Writer Sabina Colloredo dies

The announcement of his death was given by his daughters, Zoe And Olivia who wanted to pay homage to their mother by publishing this sentence: “For my readers and my daughters, every day I wake up, drink coffee and start writing”. Finally concluding: “Goodbye Witch – My Mother – My Mother Was That – Pure Magic”. A clear reference to his latest book, entitled “Goodbye Witch” released a month ago, third title of a trilogy published by Gallucciafter the first two “Don’t call me a witch” And “When We Became Witches”. A saga dedicated to the witch hunt in Italy and Europe between the 15th and 16th centuries with protagonists daughters and mothers, sisters and friends who flee from theInquisition.

Sabina Colloredo’s Writing Career

A careful and faithful interpreter of feminine culture and childhood, Colloredo has dedicated herself to writing stories for the little ones, such as those of Zoeto the point of composing splendid fictionalized autobiographies of figures such as Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo And Cleopatra.

She also devoted herself to the stories of the Greek gods, publishing “Free. Circe and the others” and “Aeneid, in a nutshell”.

His career began in the 1980s as copywriter and then how creative director in the major Milanese advertising agencies. In fact, several advertising campaigns of the time bear his signature.

Then the turning point in his life with the complete dedication to writing. Her books, which range from short stories, historical and mythological novels, female biographies and poems, have been translated into many languages.

The memory of the writer Nadia Terranova

The words dedicated to Sabina Colloredo by the writer are beautiful Nadia Terranova:

“She was pure joy, intelligence, freedom. I am not exaggerating even a little bit when I say that without her everything would have been darker for me. No one was as natural and magical in writing as she was, because no one was as familiar with the invisible and the rare as she was. She was one of the authors I held close as a beacon, one of those who twenty years ago had made me think: but then writing for girls and boys in the way I say is possible”.

And again:

“When I created a series of children’s books, which unfortunately had a very short life, she gave us a splendid Morgana illustrated by an equally splendid Lucia Scuderi. I am currently editing a school anthology for middle schools. She was supposed to be interviewed to introduce a genre unit but had to miss the appointment.. TOI should have guessed why but I didn’t want to, the way she talked about the disease, the wonderful book she had written about it (“Hold me tight”), the irony and determination with which she even privately urged me not to address her with resignation or compassion, had deluded me that she really would be here forever. Now I know that my questions will remain forever recorded without her answers. A serious flaw: they would have been intelligent, bright and if necessary inappropriate, like everything she said and did and that was why I wanted her in all the projects I was putting together”.