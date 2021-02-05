Sabin merino (Urdúliz, 29 years old) appears on the other end of the phone as a normal guy. Too normal. Those who know him closely say that he flees from the footballer pattern that is usually sold in public opinion. His camouflage is made of shyness that only cracks if there is confidence. Like his career in the Leganes.

Landed on Butarque the last day of the 2018 summer market and on First, with Pellegrino, he had a bad time. In his first year he barely had opportunities and in the second, although he left in the preseason, he remained in the shadows. That’s why he left a year ago to explode in the Depor and return last summer as a relevant piece. In those walks.

He has already added seven goals, his record in professional football (the cap was already set at the Athletic). The last two were scored against him Lugo. Garitano chose him as the only center forward in his re-debut with the pepineros. Sabin thanks him while acknowledging that Bergara he demands from the forwards a job that he also demands from the entire squad. “Perhaps it is more physical and intense in Martí’s training sessions”He admits in one of those bursts of sincerity that dot this talk. How to recognize that you had no level to stay in it Athletic, who does not understand why Pellegrino did not count on him or that he would renew Bustinza Yes or yes. Truths without fuss. Because Sabin is, above all, a normal guy.

“I, neither spike, nor cut, but I would renew Bustinza. He is a decisive player on and off the field”

Sabin Merino, Leganés forward

I call you Sabin, right?

Yes, of course, my name is Sabin … why?

Because now that you can hear everything in the fields, many call him Sabino, not Sabin …

(Laughter) No, my name is Sabin, but don’t think that many call me Sabino … maybe Bustinza, Eraso … and little else …

So it’s not his nickname on the squad …

Because I don’t pay much attention to when they yell at me, I don’t even know what they call me (laughs).

But where did Sabino come from?

That about when I played in the lower Athletic teams, who stayed with the nonsense and it stayed with me …

You look shy, but then you’re a joker …

That’s right, I’m very shy and find it hard to open up, but when I’m confident, I really like jokes. In general, we like that roll. Create a good atmosphere. Necessary.

That profile, polite but joking, is a very Athletic profile. Those who have passed through Leganés have been like this: Bustinza, Eraso, Vesga …

It can be, it can be. I do not think it is a coincidence that those cases are all of the same profile. In the end it is a way of working. We have been taught to be this way since we were little. We have sucked that much. Maybe that’s why we have that similar personality.

But the trumpet like Villalibre, you won’t play it right?

I would like to! But those issues are too complicated for me… (laughs).

How do you see Athletic’s recent successes? Some healthy envy?

Well, the truth is that I notice a very competitive team. Complicated to win. With Marcelino they have found a point of freshness. They have everything very clear. Now they are a difficult team to win. Very solid. Envy? I am little of envy, but yes of healthy envy. More being from Bilbao. Anyone would like to see themselves there. But I’m very happy for them. They are people who work hard. They deserve it. I am very happy for them.

Was it angry to leave Athletic in 2019?

What goes, what goes. Anger for nothing. I was in a difficult situation there. Also, I did not earn enough merits to deserve it. To stay. I needed to experience new challenges. Maturing soccer and personally. Leganés gave me that opportunity. They have been difficult years, but I learned a lot.

Fate seems determined that you succeed in Leganés.

“I was not angry to leave Athletic. Also, I did not make merits to stay. Now there is healthy envy for their successes”

Sabin Merino, Leganés forward

Why?

Man, he stayed after the loan because Athletic did not renew him and last summer, without Depor’s relegation, he would not have returned.

It’s true … I’m also telling you that we players don’t like leaving a place with the thorn of not contributing what you should. I left Leganés a year ago with a bad taste in my mouth and this year things are going well.

It is that their starts were complicated. In 2018, for example, the last day of the market arrived …

It is to leave a site on the last market day of a team where you have always been, to a new one that is under construction. It is not easy, no. I didn’t have many opportunities. They are football things. It was a large squad with many forwards.

Well that … complicated …

But in football, as in life, sometimes things happen for a reason. You have to trust yourself and work, because sooner or later the opportunity comes to you.

What happened in the next preseason? He got out… but he didn’t play afterwards.

Well … I would also like to know. I did merit to have a chance and I honestly think it was a very complete preseason. For everything, for goals, my state of form, state of mind … I wanted to show Pellegrino that he could count on me …

But…

But the coach trusted others. And nothing happens, huh? You have to know how to assume it.

A year ago he went to Depor and exploded with goals while Leganés also lost En Nesyri, Braithwaite …

Coruña was a very special place. I found myself with football again. With the feeling of scoring goals. I will always be very grateful to that opportunity.

Didn’t you think that Leganés regretted his goodbye so soon?

“With Pellegrino I made merits to have another chance, but he didn’t count on me. That’s it … nothing happens”

Sabin Merino, Leganés forward

The one who had to think about it was someone else. I had found a site that gave me a huge vote of confidence. I was lucky to be able to match goals.

When you returned to Leganés, you would think it would be to be important, am I wrong?

It was clear to me that I came here to do what I had always done: to work to contribute the most to the group.

He is answering me with the topical answer …

Let’s see … it is clear that he did not come with the same role as the first time. He came from having played a lot in A Coruña. And in 2018 I arrived on the last day of the market and after not having played much for Athletic the previous year. Sure … that changes everything.

Normal.

It’s that the coach sees that you come from playing games, from scoring goals … that’s very important.

And Garitano, is it making you feel important? For now he is his forward …

It is clear that there are many forwards. Having the chance of the first game, playing after only three training sessions, that they count on you from the start… well, it’s important, of course. I have to be grateful. He has given me that opportunity. And that’s what it’s all about, taking advantage of it and helping the team like I did.

Did he talk to you before the game?

No, it goes. He chatted with everyone, well that … like a normal coach. Nothing weird…

Of course, I forgot that he is Garitano, a champion of normality … No harangue, no bagpipes …

Well that … all very normal. It’s that I can’t highlight anything to you, really.

Is it very different from Martí?

It is different in the way of training. Everyone sees football differently and how to prepare. It is what I highlight.

What do you mean?

With Asier it’s perhaps more physical, everything more intense… I don’t know… it’s not like there’s a huge difference either. That has changed a bit … the way of training.

Did Marti’s firing annoy you?

Yeah right if. It is not a dish of good taste that they throw someone out. Less in the circumstances that were. In Las Palmas we did a good first half… but everything was the other way around.

They say that with Garitano it is difficult to be a forward, that it requires a lot of work …

Buah, is that he asks us all a lot. But not just the forwards. There is nothing special about being a forward. It squeezes us all equally.

Five forwards on the squad, it’s not the usual …

“Asier asks us a lot from the forwards, but also from the rest. It is not that he squeezes those at the top more than the rest”

Sabin Merino, Leganés forward

Well, I already lived it in Leganés, in the first season I was here.

True: In Nesyri, Carrillo, Santos, Rolan and you. And then came Braithwaite …

Yes, yes, that’s it. And well … if you play with two forwards, well … but if you play with only one it is much more complicated …

Well, Garitano plays only with one …

It gets more difficult, yes … also, the forwards we have now are of level.

When the options to play are closed, does it show in the coexistence? Is there more tension between forwards?

No way! I would tell you that even the ones I have the best relationship with is with the strikers, I really tell you. We know what there is. It is part of football and we live with it. It’s not the fault of the next door that you don’t play.

He has seven goals, do you dare with a number?

No, no, have I learned a lot already?

Sorry?

The thing is that in the first season I was at Athletic, I was very brave in an interview, they asked me for a number and I gave it. Sure, then when I didn’t comply they hit me everywhere. Since then I have learned better to be quiet. That whatever has to happen. That he scores many goals.

But he looks like he wants to vindicate himself …

“I do not promise a number of goals. At Athletic, brave I, I did it one day, I did not comply and then they hit me everywhere. I learned the lesson”

Sabin Merino, Leganés forward

Yes, of course … for a player it is important and necessary to be able to answer well. Hopefully next year we can be in First and get rid of that thorn from previous years …

You have a contract until 2022, but Bustinza ends now. Would you renew it?

Joer, if you have to ask me! The answer is clear!

Well come on, go ahead …

He is a very important player both on and off the field. You can tell he’s been here for many years. In my case, I will tell you that yes, he is a necessary player. But for the record, I’m here, neither spike nor cut …

Has Asier forbidden you to talk about promotion?

At the moment the important thing is to win the games. Be as close as possible to those above. You will only achieve that if you link winning streaks. And for that you have to focus on the day to day …

And pray that those above fail …

They are setting the bar very high. Espanyol, Mallorca and Almería are three great teams… but everyone can have bad days. In the end now we are seeing that sometimes one or the other clicks … you have to be close to them …

So it is not impossible to reach them …

Well … that’s the intention we have. Be with them. It is difficult, but you have to try.

What happened on Sunday, against Girona … key game?

Honestly, we haven’t talked much about the game so far … like all the games in Second Division they are very important. It does not change the speech. Lugo’s game was important. This is just as important.