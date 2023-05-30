Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 1:38 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Workers from the Sabic plant, in La Aljorra, protested this Tuesday in front of the main door of the factory against the temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) that will affect 250 employees, a number similar to the one that is still in force and that will end next June 30. They did so with several banners that read: ‘No to Sabic’s ERE, zero layoffs’ and ‘Sabic workers for a fair agreement without discrimination’.

Almost fifty workers stopped around ten in the morning and went out onto the road, which was cut off for a few minutes. The “uncertain future” of the plant after the announcement of the company’s management of a new ERTE made them take to the streets to protest and demand “more favorable” conditions than those they have now. In this sense, one of the banners they also carried read: ‘Enough of lies, we demand a real future’. The workers placed a cardboard coffin on the asphalt with a sign that read: ‘Sabic, Rip’. They also used colored flares, while they were watched by half a dozen members of the Civil Guard.

Now, as the workers explained to LA VERDAD, he alleges that “the price of polycarbonate has fallen in the Asia-Pacific Region [su principal mercado] and it is well below what they were previously, while production costs are above it. The president of the works council, Pascual Sánchez, of Comisiones Obreras (CC OO), believes that the scope of this new ERTE “will be similar to the one that is still underway.” It will affect the Lexán 2 factory, which will remain idle after suspending production in September of last year.