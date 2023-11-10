Two weeks after the start of negotiations between Sabic management and the unions for the Employment Regulation File (ERE) presented by the company after announcing the definitive closure of its Lexan 2 plant, the idyllic objective of ‘zero layoffs’ can be a reality. This was highlighted yesterday by the president of the company committee, moments before the start of the demonstration that toured the central streets of Cartagena and in which workers, family members and workers from other local industries participated massively.

«We have launched a social plan and we believe that with relocations and early retirements we could ensure that no colleague goes on unemployment, although nothing is finalized yet; “We have to continue negotiating,” said Sánchez.

The protest started minutes after half past five in the afternoon from the Plaza de España. At the head of the demonstration were the union representatives in the company with a banner that read: «No to Sabic’s ERE. Zero Layoffs. Behind them was the municipal groups of the City Council. Representatives of PP, MC and PSOE were there. Also from the PSRM and Podemos.

Navantia, Ilboc and Repsol



Behind them were other groups with more banners in support of the Sabic team, including Navantia, Ilboc and Repsol. A band of bugles and drums provided the soundtrack to a protest that arrived after seven in the afternoon at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

There, once everyone was gathered, in front of the Town Hall they placed tombstones and a cardboard coffin with the legends: “RIP Sabic.” Up on the stairs and with a microphone, after reading a manifesto, Pascual Sánchez harangued those present to shout: “No more lies, viability.” He said it because in his speech he demanded that the company’s European management and the administrations agree on a plan to avoid the closure of the factory. Because if the workers are convinced of anything, it is that there is a covert relocation, “they are going to Arabia and closing everything,” he told those present. He warned that they will continue with the demonstrations and that “if necessary we will go to Murcia to demonstrate.”