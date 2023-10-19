The management of the multinational plastics manufacturer located in La Aljorra, Sabic, announced this Thursday morning to the staff, made up of about 650 workers, that it will definitively close its Lexan 2 polycarbonate factory, whose production was paralyzed almost a year ago. temporarily, and that it will present an Employment Regulation File (ERE) that will affect 137 employees.

Company sources explained that this decision is due to “changes in the global market for products manufactured on this production line.” The market situation and prospects, they added, “have evolved to the point that keeping this line in operation is no longer sustainable. “The decision has been made after taking into account many considerations and a long period during which Sabic has attempted to adapt to market conditions while maintaining employment.”

The same sources indicated that “the company regrets having to propose this decision, which is the result of an exhaustive analysis” and that it is committed to managing this process in a “fair and equitable” manner, complying with all legal requirements. Also to work with worker representatives to “create a social plan”, as well as “other support measures” that aim to minimize the impact on employees.

The rest is still in operation



The Cartagena Compounding plant, the plant’s other polycarbonate production line (LX1) and other facilities in the complex are not affected by this planned decision and will continue to operate normally.

The workers have shown the factory management their intention to negotiate fair conditions. «Our goal is to achieve zero layoffs and a dignified exit for all those impacted. To achieve this, the Works Council is willing to go wherever necessary,” explained the president of the works committee, Pascual Sánchez.

The negotiation of the ERE and the consultation period will take place throughout the month of November, while the effective closure of the plant will occur on December 31, 2023. «During this period we will know the volume of those impacted and the supply of social plan that Sabic proposes,” said Sánchez.

The ERE presented in 2020, caused by the closure of one of its four plants in La Aljorra, the Ultem plant, affected 92 workers, but then a plan based on early retirements, relocations to vacant positions and the creation of a team in charge of maintenance of the factory that was stopped, avoided layoffs.