05/22/2023 – 20:13

Sabesp won the public bid by the city of Olímpia (SP) to provide, for 30 years, water supply and sanitary sewage services, informed the company, through a material fact released on Monday, 22. fixed grant payment is R$ 148 million.

The municipality, which is 430 kilometers from the capital São Paulo, has an estimated population of approximately 56,000 inhabitants and has universalized water and sewage coverage rates and will require the company’s operational, commercial, efficiency and water loss efforts.

"The concession demonstrates the company's commitment to growth and value creation with capital discipline, increased operational efficiency and technology", highlighted Sabesp in the statement.
























