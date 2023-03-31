SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – São Paulo sanitation company Sabesp will invest 3.9 billion reais by 2026 in a new program to clean up the Tietê river, IntegraTietê, which will have a total investment of 5.6 billion reais in the four-year period 2023- 2026, informed this Friday the Secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (Semil) of the State of São Paulo.

According to Semil, the program will have an increase of 1.3 billion reais in the sewage treatment capacity in Alto Tietê by Sabesp, and also foresees 2.6 billion reais in complement and interconnection of networks and collectors in Alto Tietê by the company .

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso)