Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 21:48

Sabesp recorded net income of R$743.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, an annual increase of 76.1%, considering the provision for the incentive dismissal program (PDI). Not including the effect of PDI, net income amounted to BRL 1.2 billion against BRL 851 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 2.220 billion, a positive variation of 47.1% on the same comparative basis, excluding PDI. When considering the effects, it reached R$ 1.6 billion, an increase of 12% year on year.

As a result, the Ebitda margin adjusted to PDI reached 36.1% against 28.7% and the adjusted Ebitda margin (without PDI and without construction revenue) was 45.4% against 36.7%.

Adjusted Ebit, in the amount of R$ 1 billion, increased by 11.9% in the annual comparison.

Net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$6.154 billion, 16.9% higher than a year earlier.

Excluding construction costs and the provision for the PDI, costs and expenses totaled R$3.3 billion, up 4.6% year on year. Considering the PDI and construction costs, they reached R$ 5.1 billion, an increase of 18%.

The financial result was negative by BRL 14 million compared to the also negative figure of BRL 324.4 million reported in the same period of 2022.