Sabesp informed shareholders and the market in general that the Public Services Regulatory Agency of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP) authorized the company to apply the tariff adjustment index of 6.4469%, in relation to current tariffs.

The adjustment was authorized together with the publication of a technical note, Sabesp said, adding that the deliberation with the new tariff tables will be published in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo and will come into force from May 10, 2024.

The company is in the privatization process. In the coming days, governor Tarcísio de Freitas should define what Sabesp's privatization offer will be like.

This includes information such as the number of shares that the state will put up for sale, the valuation (assessment of the company's value) and the percentage of tariff reduction promised by the government.



