SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Sabesp announced on Thursday that its board of directors approved an investment plan worth 26.2 billion reais for a basic sanitation company in the state of São Paulo for the period from 2023 to 2027.

According to the material fact, the contributions will be around 5 billion reais per year, considering investments in water supply, sewage collection and treatment.

(By Aluísio Alves)

The post Sabesp approves investment plan of R$26.2 billion for the next 5 years appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Sabesp #approves #investment #plan #R26.2 #billion #years #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO