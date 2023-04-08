Aesbe says he received requests to disaffiliate with “big surprise”; entity represents state sanitation companies

The sanitation companies Copasafrom Minas Gerais, and you knowfrom São Paulo, announced on Thursday (6.Apr.2023) their departure from aesbe (Brazilian Association of State Sanitation Companies) after the publication of 2 decrees by the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to change in the New Sanitation Framework.

The companies challenge Aesbe’s favorable positioning to the changes in the framework. Lula’s decrees facilitate the permanence of state-owned companies that failed to reach the universalization goal and make the provision of services more flexible without bidding.

According to Copasa, “support for any initiative that results in setbacks and the return of protectionist practices by companies companies, to the detriment of market competitiveness, go in the opposite direction of the actions developed by the current administration”.

In a note, Sabesp stated that “the entity’s recent positions are not consistent with the progress of sanitation in Brazil”.

This Friday (April 7), Aesbe stated that it received the requests for disaffiliation “with great surprise”. He said that the two state sanitation companies did not demonstrate contrary to the position of the assembly and board “at any time in recent years”.

According to Aesbe, the decrees should encourage investments of around R$ 120 billion in the sector, “regardless of whether they are made by the public or private sector”.

Read more about the changes to the milestone:

The new norm does away with the limit of 25% of the concession contract being sub-delegated to PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships). Now, there is no limit to this type of partnership.

Another change brought by the decrees is the possibility for state-owned companies to directly provide the service without the need for a bidding process in cases of regionalized provision, as in the case of metropolitan regions.

Currently, this discussion is in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) due to an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) proposed by the Abcon (National Association of Private Concessionaires of Public Water and Sewage Services) which questions a similar measure by the State of Paraíba.