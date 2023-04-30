Sunday, April 30, 2023, 10:17



| Updated 10:57 a.m.

“Moors are coming!” the mute woman shouted to warn the unarmed ciezanos that April 6, 1477. It was of little use that, miraculously, that woman was able to articulate a word to warn her neighbors of what was going to happen next. It is the story of Cieza that is recreated every year in the Festivities of the Shield ‘The Invasion’.

A well-armed battalion of Muslims went to the defenseless town of Cieza, devoid of a wall or any other element that could serve to avoid the fatal outcome. The troops of King Abu-l-Hassan of Granada crossed the Segura and there a few dozen ciezanos waited for them, who came to face them and beat their Christian swords against the Nasrid sabers. However, after a few minutes, the Moors were already in the Santo’s hermitage and had perpetrated their massacre. This central act had the participation of the 15 kábilas and retinues with almost 500 members.