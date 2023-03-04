The Luxardo Trophy turns blue again thanks to Michele Gallo, winner of the men’s saber World Cup stage in Padua. Giovanni Repetti was also on the podium, third. Gold and bronze and for Italy of coach Nicola Zanotti and under the eyes of the champion Aldo Montano, making his debut in the staff of the national team of sabers as a support figure.

The success of Gallo, born in 2001, came after the Kazakh Sarkyssian 15-9 in the final, who had eliminated Repetti 15-13 in a hard-fought semifinal just before. In the other semifinal, however, Gallo beat the Georgian Bazadze, number 1 in the world ranking, 15-14, after the 15-8 win against the Spanish Flores, the 15-11 win against the German Bonah, the 15-9 win against the Argentine Di Tella and on 15-14 to the Hungarian Szatmari.