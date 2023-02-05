We met the three blue middle-distance runners in one of the 13 Kenyan training camps of Rosa Associati. And between lactate tests, many kilometers and correct nutrition they have revealed to us how they are preparing for indoor competitions, but also and above all for the world championships in Budapest

Lorenzo Franculli – Kaptagat (Kenya)

Kaptagat, 2,400 meters of altitude. We are in the heart of the Kenyan Rift Valley which with its 3500 kilometers is the longest in the world: it extends from Syria to Mozambique. A few hundred meters away is the forest. In between, endless fire-red dust roads and tall trees. In short, the perfect location for training on medium and long runs. The Nike training camp of Rosa Associati named after champion Samu Wanjiru, gold medalist in the Beijing 2008 marathon and who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2011, stands out here. And in Kaptagat a portion of the women’s national blue middle-distance team has chosen to train. Gaia Sabbatini, Federica De Buono, Martina Tozzi and Aurora Bado and Elena Bellò who, however, concluded the internship a few days early. We interviewed them a few days after their return to Italy where the indoor season is about to restart. “In these three weeks of gathering we have carried out tests and collected data that we will compare with those we will do at sea level. We are planning to prepare the Paris Olympics here. It seems to us the ideal place”, anticipates the coach of the athletes Andrea Ceccarelli. But let’s go in order.

Kaptagat is the first training camp that Dr. Rosa founded when he landed in Kenya more than three decades ago: “There was a hotel that was actually a ruined building – says the most successful technician in the world – But it was the place perfect for training with the wealth of routes that suited all needs and preparations”. Surrounded by greenery, few frills, but equipped with everything you need: dining room with recreation area and gym, it houses accommodation for about twenty elite athletes. And it is right in the large hall, next to a billiard table, that we meet the three blue girls. See also 24h of Le Mans | Here are the 62 participants of the 2022 entry-list

How did you train in these three weeks in Kaptagat?

Gaia: “It’s our second meeting at high altitude. In November we loaded more like volume and strength. Two workouts a day, for a total of 90-100 kilometers a week. In recent weeks, however, we have focused more on quality, maintaining the strength work, because we will do the indoor ones and we need to speed up”.

Gaia: “The routes help us, here it is a continuous up and down, perfect for strengthening the muscles of the ankles in terms of proprioception”

Martina: “The training schedule remains the one we follow at home. But it is adapted to the context, to the height”

Is it a one size fits all table?

Martina: “Broadly speaking yes, but then it varies according to personal commitments, the races and the state of form. Maybe, if one day one is not feeling well, move the session harder, but in practice it’s the same type of work”.

How many sessions in the gym do you do?

Gaia: “The average is twice a week. During the last meeting the gym was not very equipped and we focused more on mileage, but in these weeks in Kaptagat we also worked with barbells and weights”.

And in terms of nutrition? Are you following a specific diet?

Gaia: “Yes, even if it’s not a real diet, but a correct diet”.

Do you use a nutritionist?

Martina: “Yes, Francesco Fagnani. Here in Kenya he followed us from Rome. He is always available and ready to help us with any problem, intervening with supplements. But, quality aside, they are the same macro-nutrients that we take in Italy”.

Federica: “I am followed by a psychologist”

Martina: “No, I do it by myself (laughs, ed) And what kind of advantages is it bringing you?

Gaia: “I started the journey with Flaminia Bolzan last October. I felt the need. I study psychology and it is something I believe in. It is also helping me a lot in my private life which is then connected to the competitive one. It’s all connected. I worked a lot before the cross-country European Championships (which ended with gold in the medley relay, ed) because I had been coming from a troubled year amidst physical and also mental annoyances. And that race was my revenge. Today, however, I feel more serene.” See also Dybala-Inter: Joya says yes. Juventus-Di Maria: what a trident with Vlahovic and ..

Federica, Are your physical problems now archived?

“Yes, OK. I had a few hitches that didn’t allow me to train as well as I did at the last meeting here in Kenya. But nothing serious and now I have already recovered. After the 2020 operation (right ankle surgery, ed), I no longer had any serious problems. And that’s the most important thing.”

How does Rosa Associati help you? Because in addition to your military groups, having a management behind it can be an added value…

Federica: “Rosa Associati has been following me since 2014, when I became a professional. They have always been there, even in the darkest moments when my career was at risk due to injuries”.

Why were you Federica afraid that your career was over?

“Yes, I have. There is a very strong bond and great gratitude. After 8 years of collaboration I could never change with someone else”.

Gaia: “They follow us in all respects. Without them and Nike we wouldn’t be here. We are grateful and aware that we are part of a top management company”.

Season goals? When will you compete?

Gaia: “The debut of the indoor season will be a 3000 (scheduled for today, Sunday 5 February, at the Meeting de l’Eure, but Gaia forfeited due to a peroneal annoyance, ed ). And it will be my first time over this distance”

“Just this once huh! (Laughs, ed.). But I put a lot of km into the engine and it’s right to try. Then he will compete on the 1500m in Lieven, then the absolute Italians in Ancona on the 800m, a 1000m in Birmingham and then I will aim for the indoor European Championships. But these races are intermediate stages, because the goal is the World Championships in August”.

Gaia, what chrono did you date yourself?

“I’m not saying it, for superstition”

Federica: “I should have made my debut on the 3000m in Lieven, but because of those problems I’ve had here I won’t. We’ll decide gradually based on how I’m feeling when I get back, the indoor ones are just a transition for me. I have to confirm the minimum I achieved last year outside the maximum time. But unlike Gaia who will stretch only for one race, maybe something will change in my future”. See also Virtus sprints, then gets caught up again: Panathinaikos wins in extra time

“Yes, I could do some longer races…”

“No, but it’s a different type of training and you have to see how I react…”

Martina: “As far as I’m concerned, I’ll plan them step by step also because of my troubled start of preparation. The decision to come here to the high altitude was based on being in top form with the outdoor races”.

How much time do you need to dispose of work at high altitude and re-acclimate?

Federica: “After the last meeting, it took me three weeks to feel good”

Gaia: “It’s very subjective, I had disposed of the job in a short time. In high altitude you have to be careful of the sensations that deceive you. Because maybe you feel at the top and you push too hard and you burn out. Here we keep the work under control with pulse monitoring and lactate tests”.

Give us some parameters

“Slow run on 150 beats. While for the more intense work on the track, we are around 10-12 mmol/l of lactate”.

Federica: “This is a high ground that can give you a lot but also screw you over. You need to be careful.”

And what’s it like training with the Kenyans here?

Federica: “I trained with them twice. Clearly they were born there. They run up very steep hills as if nothing had happened. An absurd thing.”

Martina: “This time we set up the preparation paying much more attention to the general and physiological parameters. And to run very slowly when you have to recover, even against sensation”.

How helpful is working in a group?

Gaia: “Very, very much. The three of us train together in Rome. But here were Elena Bellò who has 1’58” over the 800 metres, Francine Nyonsaba with 1’55” and Olga Liakhova who has a best of 1’58”. And it’s a stimulus for us.”

Stimuli that, we are sure, will make Gaia Sabbatini, Federica del Buono and Martina Tozzi grow. The national team needs them.