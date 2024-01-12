The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that sabbatical leaves for self-employment include citizen employees who own projects that fall within the classification of “e-commerce” known as “business online,” and which are managed through websites, provided that they obtain the necessary licenses to practice the activity, while it stressed The Authority provides that the modest cost and capabilities of the citizen employee’s individual project does not deprive him of the right to apply for this leave, provided that the project has the necessary licenses, or is in the process of registering and obtaining a license.

The Authority launched the second phase of the “Sabbatical Leave for Self-Employment” initiative for citizen federal government employees at the end of last year, which began by opening the door to receiving approved nominations for employees wishing to obtain the leave, then allowing the submission of employee applications, approving the list of candidates, and submitting it to the Authority to sort the nominations. The employees from an independent technical team are interviewed, then the approved list is announced.

In detail, the Authority called on ministries and federal agencies to motivate their national employees to benefit from the sabbatical leave initiative for self-employment, as it is an exceptional opportunity aimed at raising the competitive efficiency of national cadres, encouraging them to work in the private sector, investing in the job opportunities available in it, and establishing and managing their own pioneering projects. It constitutes a qualitative addition to the national economy, stressing the importance of providing all necessary support and assistance to employees wishing to apply for a full-time leave for self-employment in accordance with the specified procedures and controls.

In response to the most frequently asked questions about sabbatical leave for self-employment, the Authority confirmed that all civilian employees working in federal agencies are entitled to obtain sabbatical leave for self-employment, with the exception of employees of companies owned by the federal government, temporary contract employees, and part-time workers, and the duration of the leave is Full-time self-employment is granted to an employee in order to establish or manage his economic project for one year. In all cases, granting this leave is considered permissible for the employer, based on the availability of approved conditions and controls, and in accordance with what the interest of the work requires.

It stated that the employee may combine sabbatical leave for self-employment, leave without pay, and the annual leave due to him before the start of the sabbatical leave for self-employment. During sabbatical leave, he is also subject to the provisions of the Federal Government’s Human Resources Law and its executive regulations, and all decisions issued based on it. The employer may not terminate the sabbatical leave and recall the employee after he begins the leave except based on the employee’s approval.

The authority pointed out that the nomination process to benefit from the leave is automated, as it is self-administered through the federal government’s human resources information management system (Bayanati), provided that three main conditions are met, the first of which is that the purpose of the leave is that the employee establish his economic project in the private sector, or Managing an existing project for him, or participating with others in establishing an economic project. The second is to obtain the approval of the federal entity for which he works, and in accordance with the approved conditions and controls decided by the employer, as required by its interest. Finally, to obtain the necessary licenses for his economic project from the competent authorities in the country. .

The Authority explained that a citizen employee who assumes responsibility or management of a project that falls within the classification of electronic projects “business online,” which is managed through websites, may be entitled to a full-time leave for self-employment, provided that he obtains the necessary licenses to practice the activity. The employee may also apply for an entitlement. License if he has an “individual” and start-up project, with modest capabilities and costs, provided that the project has the necessary licenses, or is in the process of registering and obtaining a license.

According to the Authority, a national employee may also benefit from full-time leave for self-employment, if his project represents a branch of a company headquartered outside the country, if the main company has the necessary approvals, provided that the employee proves that he is an accredited agent or that he has a role in managing or supervising the project. Branch.

Support team

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources reported that it has formed a specialized team to support employees of ministries and federal agencies who benefit from full-time leave for self-employment, as it follows up on the progress of existing projects established by employees, provides them with the necessary support, and coordinates with their employers. The Authority indicated that it had launched three guidance and guidance initiatives to support the full-time leave project for self-employment and help it achieve its desired goals, including the “Pioneers Guidance Program,” which provides support to entrepreneurs to achieve their goals, improve the process of managing their projects, overcome the challenges they face, and ensure their continuity. With the support of partner business incubators, and the “Pioneers Development Agenda,” which includes the most prominent training and development programs for managing private projects, provided by partners, with the aim of improving entrepreneurs’ skills and their marketing and commercial knowledge, while the last initiative is represented by the “Pioneers Interactive Network,” which means By establishing a platform to communicate with entrepreneurs who have obtained full-time leave for self-employment from federal government employees, for the purpose of exchanging experiences and information, and addressing challenges.

