The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the sabbatical leave for self-employment granted to employees of government agencies, citizens in order to establish or manage their economic projects, “is not subject to cancellation by unilateral decisions,” whether by the employer without the employee’s approval, or by the employee without the approval of the boss. The federal entity or whomever he authorizes, while the authority clarified that the maximum number of employees that federal entities may grant this leave in the first year of implementation is 10 employees in federal entities whose number of national employees exceeds 5,000 national employees.

In detail, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources called on all federal entities to adhere to four general controls when examining the requests of national employees to obtain sabbatical permits for self-employment. The first is to ensure that the purpose of the permit request is the employee’s desire to establish an economic project in the sector The second is that the employee has obtained the necessary licenses for his economic project from the competent authorities in the country, or has documents proving that he has initiated or registered the procedures necessary to obtain the required licenses, or proves that he has a previous project that he wishes to manage by himself. She explained that the third of the controls is taking into account the self-employment projects guide issued by the Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Economy, while the last of the controls stresses the commitment of the federal entity to the percentage or the number decided for the employer to grant this license from the total number of the entity’s employees.

The authority stated, in a guiding publication it recently issued under the name “Federal Entities’ Guide to Granting a Citizen Employee a Sabbatical Leave for Self-Employment,” that the maximum number of employees that the federal authorities may grant a sabbatical leave for self-employment in the first year of implementation, starts with “employees.” Two » in federal entities whose total number of national employees ranges from 10 to 100 employees, three employees in federal entities whose number of national employees ranges between (101-500), and four employees in entities whose number of national employees ranges from (2000-501), in addition to Five employees in entities whose number of national employees ranges between (2001-5000), and finally 10 employees in federal entities whose number of national employees exceeds 5,000 national employees.

The guide stated that if the number of employees applying for this license exceeds the percentage required for each entity, the human resources department at the employer must conduct a comparison between the applicants on the basis of the one who fulfills the largest number of differentiation criteria mentioned in the projects guide, and in the event that the controls are equal And the criteria among employees requesting a sabbatical leave for self-employment, the federal entity decides what it deems appropriate, based on what is required by its work interest, and then, after making sure that the numbers of applicants agree with the permitted percentage, submits the applications that meet the conditions to the Undersecretary of the Ministry or whoever is in a similar position. To address the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, to evaluate the submitted requests, provided that the employee is notified of the approval of the request to grant him leave in accordance with the rules, or to notify the employee whose request was not approved or whose request was excluded for any reason.

The guide dealt with the tasks of the so-called “steering group for the sabbatical leave project for self-employment”, which includes representatives of the Ministries of Economy, Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Authority, as it summarized them in granting initial approval or refusal of leave, after receiving leave requests from the “Self-Employment Advisory Group.” »Affiliated with the Federal Authority for Human Resources, which is concerned with evaluating applications and interviewing employees requesting leave, so that after that the employee’s employer is notified that the conditions required in the application have been met, so that the employee’s employer issues a ministerial decision approving granting the employee concerned who met the required conditions and passed the evaluation stages Sabbatical leave for self-employment.

He explained that the duration of the sabbatical leave for self-employment, which is granted to the employee in order to establish or manage his economic project, is one year that cannot be extended, and the employer may not terminate this leave and summon the employee after obtaining it except based on the written consent of the employee, and the employee may not He interrupts the sabbatical leave granted to him after starting it, until the end of its period, except based on the approval of the head of the federal entity or his delegate, pointing out that granting this leave is a permissible matter for the employer, based on the availability of the approved conditions and controls, and according to what is required by the interest of the work for it in this. matter.

The sabbatical leave for self-employment, which emerged from the fifty initiatives, applies to all civil servants working in federal entities, except for employees of federal government-owned companies, employees of temporary contracts and part-time workers, with the aim of focusing on raising the competitiveness of national cadres, and encouraging citizens working in the sector. government, to invest in the available job opportunities in the private sector, to break into pioneering fields of work, and to launch and manage their own projects that constitute a qualitative addition to the national economy.

assessment mechanisms

The Federal Authority for Human Resources has established a number of mechanisms and controls that federal entities must abide by when considering the request of their national employees to obtain sabbatical leaves for self-employment, to assess the acceptance of these leaves or not, most notably, ensuring that the project for which the sabbatical leave request is submitted is from Within the classifications prescribed for projects (the sector of trade, industry, services, or licensed projects), as well as the availability of general conditions, which represent the minimum conditions required to be available in the project upon which the employee is required to obtain a sabbatical leave, in addition to the need to adhere to the ratios table for employees who can be granted A sabbatical leave for self-employment according to the size of the federal entity shown in the procedures guide.

