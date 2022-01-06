A fire devastates the park causing “waste of all kinds to emerge. I reported in vain and in the end I cleaned up, but I was fined”

Is called Guido Guida, he’s a historian merchant of San Felice Circeo and was fined by the Municipality of Sabaudia for having cleaned, in 2017, a green area inside the Circeo National Park. The story is told on the pages of the Messenger.

A fine of 1,700 euros. After a fire, says the man, they had emerged “waste of all kinds. I pointed this out and waited in vain. In the end, I decided to clean it myself“. Then the arrival of the Foresters and the dispute:” They told me that to clean I had to have a permit“, reads the newspaper. The merchant, however, wants to go all the way,” not to pay and go before the judge because it seems to me really absurd. But I’ll talk to my lawyer first. “