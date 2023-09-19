There Rome, yesterday, she returned to winning and earning her first three points of the season. An important success above all to give confidence in view of the next challenges. Former Giallorossi sporting director Walter spoke to the microphones of TvPlay Sabatiniunderlined the performance of Mourinho’s team: “Paredes he is recovering his match rhythm, yesterday I saw Paredes again who I know because he knows how to verticalize like few others. Roma were overflowing yesterday, the team was encouraged by the presence of Lukaku And Dybala. They found many passing lines, attacking the area with strength and depth. She signed up to fight for Champions League”. Then a joke about the possible return to society Totti: “He is certainly a reference for Roma, but he must have an operational role, not to be an ornament. He must act as a sort of sporting director, even if Tiago is there Pinto which is much improved. I would see it very well, perhaps with an advisory role for everyone. You don’t know the Fredikin because they never talk, but they know Totti and it seems to me they have clear ideas.”