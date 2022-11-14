The statements of the former Inter, Rome, and Palermo, among others, Walter Sabatini

During an interview given to“TMW Radio” during the “Maracanà” football in-depth formatthe former sporting director of the SalernitanaWalter Sabatinihas addressed various issues after the stop of the championship A league which precedes the start of the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. Management pole of managerial reference of the technical area in the glories of the era of the former Friulian patron Maurizio Zamparini to the Palermo: the manager native of Marsciano, expressed himself on the topical issues of the top league.

A LEAGUE – “What has struck me so far in Serie A before reaching the break for the World Cup? I would start by saying the “Sciagurata” break. There are so many things that should be underlined. The quality of Napoli, which is a synchronic orchestra, because they really play with admirable synchronies. They are expressing an extraordinary quality of play and they have the points they deserve. But there are other signs, for example Juventus which was close to collapse, but now it is as if they have tightened the bolts of the engine and they are a real team. Now I’m in second place, it seemed all over but now it’s all under discussion again. It’s a good championship, all the coaches want to play football, even those at risk of relegation. Stop denigrating Serie A, now we play better. this stop annoys many, there was a lively fight. I’m afraid that there could be many injuries at the World Cup and it could distort the championship. Let’s hope it isn’t the case. It would have been better if the championship continued but the world must be honoured”.

NAPLES – “Who should Napoli fear the most? All of them. Definitely from Inter, who remain a team with a deep and quality squad. Over time they’ve gotten used to being in front. But I think Juventus too will return, I don’t know if it’s late but in football it’s never too late. You just need to win 5-6 matches in a row to be able to go back there. Napoli have made an important mark by winning 11 in a row. In any case, in addition to the choral game, he fields important players. The Georgian is proving to be of an excellent level. But when he’s not there, there are Simeone, Raspadori, when Luciano draws, he draws well”.

ATALANTA AND ROME –“Mourinho and Gasperini two disappointed? I don’t believe in lack of clarity in the Atalanta house, I know Percassi and I think they are all but unclear. They don’t make flights of fancy, they are firmly planted on the ground. They know perfectly well that Atalanta is making a superior to expectations and the quality of the team and even Gasperini knows it. I am surprised that he demands clarity, because for me it has always been there. They have always been very cautious. Defeat always generates feelings that are not controllable. I know perfectly the state of mind that makes you say certain things. Mourinho? It’s a cloying subject. He does his daily recitation for the use and consumption of journalists. When he came to Rome I said it was the opium of the poor, history demonstrates that this is the case. I was admired when he coached Porto, otherwise he leaves me indifferent as a coach. Abraham? It’s fine to pinch players, but when you expose a player like Karsdorp to public ridicule, you take away his chance to live nights clearly in that environment. It is probable that this boy will have to give up living normally in Rome. It’s sad that he has to escape to Holland, it could have been handled differently.”

YOUNG SERIES – “Younger in this Serie A championship? It’s true. Many kids from 2003 and 2004 also play, it shows that the managers have acquired a little courage. Juventus’ youngsters seem incredibly mature now, because playing for Juve isn’t as in any team, they are doing really well. But I also see other strong guys, Sernicola from Cremonese comes to mind, but there are many who are doing well. The real problem is the courage of the managers, who never want to lose work and losing a game is always a tragedy. If you are strong, you don’t ask about their age, but only look at their quality. In other countries, it’s easier to get them to play.” See also Pep Guardiola: 'Klopp has been the great rival I've had in my career'

LAZIO – “Does Lazio need a change as happened in the summer at Napoli? The choices made are particularly happy. They were risky choices but they reinstated with spot on players. If you let go of Insigne and take a limp it’s a problem, but if you take one like the Georgian… When you have to change you have to change, there’s nothing you can do. If Sarri keep him for years, they can achieve important results. I like Sarri too much, I’ve often heard him lately because he had pneumonia, which cut my life in half.”

SALERNITAN –“Nicola poised after two knockouts and with a still good ranking? Only a mentally ill person could question him. The 17 points are a football magic, obtained by playing very well. Questioning him is a perversion. I don’t know if Iervolino or some hidden force, but I don’t think it’s the president. Football is made up of unclear things. I’m sure someone remembers how Nicola saved himself, the second year of Serie A is his, you can’t take away the bench like this. Without him that would have been a disaster.”