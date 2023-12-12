Other official government events and 4 demonstrations will be held at different points along the road throughout the day

The GDF (Government of the Federal District) informed that traffic on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in the central region of Brasília, will be interrupted this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023). The road is stopped due to 7 events planned at different points in the region throughout the day.

Among them, the hearing of the president's nominees Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, and to the PGR (Attorney General's Office), the interim Electoral Attorney General, Paulo Gonet, held at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate. On the same date, BC (Central Bank) employees will strike from 2:30 pm. The protest will begin on the last day of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting.

Routes S1 and N1, between Buraco do Tatu/L2 South and North and the 1st GBM (Military Firefighter Group), were closed at 11:59 pm on Tuesday (Dec 12). The region will remain closed until the situation is assessed by traffic authorities.

There is still no forecast on when the roads will reopen. According to the GDF, the region will remain closed until the traffic authorities evaluate the scenario.

Below are the events and demonstrations that should be held this 4th:

Dino and Gonet's Saturday at CCJ, at 9am;

strike by BC employees . Protesters will leave the monetary authority, at 10 am, heading towards the Ministry of Management and Innovation. Arrival at the ministry is scheduled for 11am;

1st Sherpa Trail Meeting and 1st Meeting of Deputy Finance Ministers of the G20, the group of the 20 largest world economies . At Itamaraty, at 9am;

ANFP national act ( National Articulation of Families of Prisoners) in support of the STF decision on human dignity in the prison system. The demonstration is scheduled for 11 am in front of the National Congress;

public class with the aim of drawing attention from authorities to indigenous education. At 8am, in front of the Ministry of Culture;

“Brazil is Indigenous Land” Festival, at the National Museum of the Republic, from 7pm;

Abrasme act ( Brazilian Mental Health Association) for the defense of care in freedom, in front of the National Museum of the Republic, at 8 am;

Brazilian Mental Health Association) act for the inclusion of the Information Technology career in a bill from the Ministry of Management and Innovation. At 11:30 am, in front of the Secretariat of Labor Relations of the ministry.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

Vehicle access to the STF must be via route S2. Pedestrian access between roads N1 and N2, and S1 and S2, in the Ministries, will be closed for police use.

Drivers will be able to travel on avenues L4 South and North, and on roads S2 and N2 – which are behind the ministries.

Parking lots at ministerial buildings and connecting roads between the N1 and S1 will be closed. The remaining parking spaces will be available, such as the spaces in the North and South Autarquia sectors.