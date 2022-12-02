The loss of the ability to speak with one’s own voice is one of the reasons of greatest suffering for the person with ALS and for his family members. “To communicate is to live. The My Voice project is part of the context of improving communication and, therefore, improving the quality of life of patients”. So Mario Sabatelli, director of the Nemo Policlinico Gemelli Rome Center and president of the Aisla Scientific Commission, on the sidelines of today’s presentation in Rome of “My Voice”, the campaign promoted by Aisla in collaboration with NemoLab and the Nemo Clinical Centres.

ALS is a “degenerative disease of the motor neurons, the cells that connect the central nervous system to the muscles and also of the motor neuron that connects the cortex to the spinal cord. The consequence is a progressive paralysis of all muscles, limbs, breathing and even those of the voice, so at a certain point people stop talking and also stop swallowing”, concludes Sabatelli.