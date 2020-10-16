Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala temple in Kerala will be opened to devotees today. The temple will be opened for monthly five-day worship today. Only 250 people will be allowed to enter the temple at a time. All other routes of Sabarimala will be closed except Vadaseryakara and Erumeli. Tomorrow i.e. the morning of October 17, regular worship will be held for five days.

Lord Ayyappa is worshiped in the Sabarimala temple, about 100 km from the capital Thiruvananthapuram. In view of the corona virus epidemic, the administration has made arrangements for sanitizer, soap and water on various routes leading to the temple. TBD, the administrative unit of the temple, has issued some guidelines for the devotees.

Read all the necessary guidelines

Online booking for Darshan will be done on first come first serve basis.

Authorities will only allow registered devotees to enter the temple.

Only 250 people will be allowed to visit every day.

Devotees have to take special care of social distancing during darshan.

All pilgrims will have to carry a negative report of the corona virus 48 hours before.

Those arriving without a report will have to get their Kovid test done in Nilkamal and wait for the report. Only devotees with negative reports will get entry into the temple.

Devotees will get toilets and bathroom facilities in Pampa, Neelkamal, and Sanidhanam.

No accommodation will be provided for devotees in Sabarimala.

Also read-

Council of ministers including Prime Minister and Home Minister gave details of assets, PM Modi’s property increased, loss to Shah

UP: Dalit girl murdered after gang rape in Barabanki, postmortem report revealed