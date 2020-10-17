Highlights: The Sabarimala temple was opened for devotees on Saturday morning after being closed for six months.

Some pilgrims also appeared, who wore masks and took the investigation report with no Kovid-19.

Temple administration made it clear in the guideline, only 250 people will be allowed to visit the temple daily.

Sabarimala (Kerala)

The famous Sabarimala (Ayyappa) temple in Kerala was opened to devotees on Saturday morning after being closed for more than six months due to Corona virus epidemic. During this time, some devotees also appeared who wore masks and took the investigation report with no Kovid-19. The temple administration has made it clear in its guidelines that only 250 people will be allowed to visit the temple daily.

The temple was opened for monthly worship on Friday evening, but devotees were allowed to visit the temple on Saturday from the first day of Malayalam month ‘Tulum’. Devotees will be able to offer prayers in the temple till 21 October. The devotees who do not have a negative test report of Kovid-19, will have to undergo rapid antigen test in Nilackal.

Only people of this age enter the temple

Devotees have been allowed to visit the temple for the first time since the lockdown on March 25 in the country. Sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), who manage the temple, said the temple was opened at five in the morning. On Saturday, 246 people made bookings through the digital system for Darshan.

Only 250 people will be allowed to visit the temple every day. Darshan will be allowed only to those between the ages of 10 and 60 years, who will have medical certificates that they are healthy to go to the temple on the holy hill. Devotees are not allowed to stay in Sannidhanam, Nilakkal or Pamba due to the corona virus.

Jayarajan Potti appointed head priest of Sabarimala

Meanwhile VK Jayarajan has been appointed ‘Melasanthi’, the chief priest of the famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala. He will take charge from November 16 during the puja season and will hold this post for a year. Raji Kumar MN Namboodiri was appointed the chief priest at the neighboring Malikappuram Devi temple.

The priests were selected on the basis of interviews conducted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). These priests were interviewed by a panel. TDB performs the management of this temple on the hill. According to TDB sources, from November 16, these priests will take charge on the eve of the 41-day Mandal season.