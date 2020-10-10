Highlights: The temple will open from the evening of Thulam 16, the Malayalam month, starting from October 17

Only 250 devotees will enter the temple in a day

Guidelines of darshan issued in Sabarimala temple, rules have to be followed

All the routes closed except one, ban on bathing in Pampa

Disposal plates and steel bottles were arranged

Thiruvananthapuram

The security arrangements at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala have been completed. The temple will be opened on the evening of 16 October for a five-day worship of the Malayalam month of Thulam. Only 250 devotees will be allowed to see Lord Ayyappa in a day.

State police said K Radhakrishnan, commandant of the Fifth Battalion of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP), has been appointed as a special police officer to oversee security. Pattanamthitta District Police Chief and Commandant of KAP 3rd Battalion will assist the Special Officer.

Disposal plates, steel bottles will be used

Officials said that only 250 persons would be allowed to visit the temple at a time. Except Vadasserikara and Erumeli, all other routes to Sabarimala will remain closed. The ascent to the temple will be only from Swami Ayyappa Road. There will be arrangement of paper plates for Annadanam. Steel bids will be available for water at Rs 100. People will be given hundred rupees on return of the bottle.

Bath will be banned

Devotees will not be allowed to bathe in Pampa. With this, people will be banned from bathing during Mandalam Makarvilakku starting from November 16. Kerala Water Authority and Irrigation Department will put up showers for people to bathe. Neelakkal to Pampa Road will be made passable.

Thulum starting at 17

The temple will open to devotees on the evening of 16 October and there will be regular worship for five days from the morning of 17 October. On October 17, the month of Malayalam, Thulam is beginning.

Kovid-19 report will be necessary

State police chief Loknath Behera said employees, officers and devotees would have to strictly implement the Kovid-19 health protocol. The devotees will not get admission without the negative report of Kovid-19. This report should be within 48 hours of reaching Pampa. Those arriving without a report will be examined at the base camp of Neelkl.

It is necessary to register here

Other states will require visitors to register on covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. For BPL category devotees, it will be necessary to bring the card of Ayushman Bharat for free corona test.