More than 750 mountain bikers will gather at the fifth edition of Sabana Race MTB 2024 next March 17, 2024 in Cajicá.

The cycling race has had the participation of the most important representatives of Marathon Cycling in the world, national talents such as the two-time world champion in Marathon mode, Leonardo Paéz and the national champion Diego Arias. In addition to the UCI world runner-up Ana María Briceño and the promises of amateur cycling, Sebastián and David Molina.

“Sabana Race MTB has become the most important competitive benchmark in mountain biking in Cundinamarca. Our race has brought together more than 4,000 participants in the 4 versions of the event, who in addition to challenging themselves on a highly technically demanding route, have prepared to challenge their limits by showing what they are made of. In 2020 this adventure began; More than 500 participants joined our first edition, which took place in the most impressive natural settings of La Calera. In 2021 and 2022 we went to Ubaque, but this time with more than 750 registered participants and finally in 2023 Cajicá opened its doors to receive the 900 Sabana riders who competed in this challenge,” commented the Sabana Race organizer, William Cárdenas. .

Mountain biking. Photo:Sabana Race Press Share

This year, Sabana Race brings together experienced cyclists participating in a race that will not only test their endurance and technical skills, but will also offer them the opportunity to enjoy the stunning landscapes of the Cundinamarca savannah. The race, recognized for its high level of competitive demand, is designed for those who seek to overcome their limits and enjoy a unique experience in the middle of nature.

Given the complexity of the 67-kilometer route, participating cyclists must have specialized training and previous experience in MTB Marathon competitions of similar technical demand.

Mountain biking. Photo:Sabana Race Press Share

Sabana Race is more than a race; It is a commitment to the promotion of sport, respect for nature and the safety of all participants. The event has a rigorous signage plan, well-stocked hydration points and mechanical assistance throughout the route, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Likewise, on this occasion it joins the United Way Colombia Foundation, dedicated to improving educational quality and school permanence of girls, boys and young people, through innovative educational solutions with the purpose of making visible the transformative power of collective effort to reduce inequality in Colombia. The race and the events associated with it will serve as a platform to raise awareness of the foundation and its educational programs.

In addition, there will be the largest trade fair that will take place on March 16 at the Cajicá Cultural Center, where the main commercial brands in the sector will meet. On the other hand, there will be a day of racing, with a 67-kilometer route that will cross the imposing landscapes of the region, including the rural areas of Cajicá, Tabio and Zipaquirá in Cundinamarca.

Event details

Date: March 17, 2024

Place: Cajicá, Cundinamarca Savannah

Categories: Male and Female, divided by age ranges, with a total distance of 60 KMS.

“In Sabana Race you live the MTB passion! Our participants will live a PROFESSIONAL experience from start to finish, with a cash prize pool close to the 10 million pesos additional to the prizes and surprises from our sponsors. They will also have an impressive race KIT that will include great surprises for this year. We will also have award stages, signage along the entire route and photography and video coverage at no cost,” Cárdenas concluded.

SABANA RACE PRESS SPORTS