

01/21/2025



Updated at 12:48 p.m.





He Betis Youssouf’s medical report has been released Sabalywho was injured last Saturday in the first half of the match against Alavés. The French full-back asked for the change at half-time and will be out for between four and six weeks after this new ailment, which is added to those that Bellerín, Aitor and Ricardo have on the sides, in addition to the specific absence of Perraud due to injury to the Mallorca – Betis.

«After the tests carried out by the Club’s medical services on our player Youssouf Sabaly, a moderate degree myofascial injury to the right semimembranosus muscle was confirmed. His return to group work will depend on the evolution of his recovery process,” stated the medical report published by Betis in the last few hours.

This injury has a recovery perspective of between four and six weeks, so Sabaly will miss Betis’s next games.

Meanwhile, the tests carried out on Fornals They are reassuring given that the midfielder was overloaded and has not relapsed from his injury. This morning he could be seen in Pellegrini’s talk and following a special plan apart from his teammates, although he will reintegrate little by little in the coming days.