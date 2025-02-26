He Real Betis He continues to prepare in his sports city next Saturday against him real Madridin which the Verdiblancos want to take advantage of their good time to take a slice in Villamarín against one of the candidates for the league title. Pellegrini has once again had on Wednesday’s session the casualties of Abde, Lo Celso, Carvalho, Ángel Ortiz and Marc Roca.

Nor has you worked with the group Bellerínafter his return to training with his classmates yesterday. The Catalan side continues with its adaptation to the team in a scheduled way after almost four months out of green due to a foot injury that has had its complexity.

The good news for the Chilean coach of Betis is that it re -training normally Sabaly After not having done it yesterday. The Senegalese has been the positive note of a session with a lot of quarry presence, in which the goalkeeper has been with the first team Guilherme Fernandes, Arribas, Jan Find and Dani Pérezin addition to the usual Mateo Flores and Jesús Rodríguezthe latter title and dazzling in LaLiga.

It is also still exercising normally and good tone for the coach as Pablo Fornalsthat will enter the call for the party against Real Madrid for which for the moment, and if the committees do not remedy it, the Brazilian is low by sanction Antony.