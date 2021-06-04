Youssouf Sabaly will become a new Betis footballer in the next few hours. The Senegalese side has already undergone a complete medical examination, due to the knee problems he had in the past, and the signing of the three-season contract offered by the Helipolitan entity should arrive shortly, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The already ex player of the Girondins de Bordeaux arrives at zero cost after concluding his contract with the French team, which wanted to retain him. “We wanted to keep Youssouf Sabaly. We have made proposals that he considers insufficient and it is something I can understand. He leaves but I told him that the Girondins door was still open, that the proposal was still standing. In any case we thank Youssouf Sabaly “, Alain Roche, Girondins sports director, told Sudoest.

Sabaly, 28, is international for Senegal and has spent his entire career in French Ligue 1, in which he has completed 33 matches in his last season in the ranks of Girondins.