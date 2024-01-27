Melbourne (AFP)

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka achieved a landslide victory over Chinese Geng Chenwen 6-3, 6-2, winning her second title in the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first of the four major tournaments.

The second-ranked player in the world won the final match in 76 minutes against the 15th-ranked player in the world, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, to win her second major title.

The 25-year-old translated her great superiority over the past two weeks, finishing the tournament without losing a set.

She also demonstrated the consistency of her level on big occasions, as she reached at least the semi-finals in her last 6 Grand Slam tournaments, and the final three times in her last 5 appearances, two in Melbourne, and one in Flushing Meadows, when she lost to American Coco Gauff. .

Sabalenka became the first player to retain her title in Melbourne since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013.

She said after her victory, “I had a wonderful two weeks. I could not imagine lifting this title again, and my feeling is wonderful. I cannot speak.”

She added, “I think I play less crazy, and I don't rush things on the field. You know, I play each point separately and fight for each point, without additional thinking about my dreams, about what I want to do, and about the major titles I want to win.”

I explained about the mental aspect that I have worked on a lot recently, “I succeeded in separating myself from that mentality, and I began to focus on myself and the things that I must develop, in order to win every match I play.”

On the other hand, Chenwen, 21 years old, failed to become the second Chinese woman to win a major title, after Na Li, who won Roland Garros in 2011 and Australia in 2014. However, she will enter the top ten club in the Monday classification for professional women’s players, becoming seventh, knowing that she entered 2021 ranked. 143 globally.

Before Melbourne, the Chinese woman, nicknamed “Queen Wen” in her country, had never gone in major tournaments, beyond the quarter-finals, which she reached only once last year in Flushing Meadows, when she lost to Sabalenka in particular, 6-1, 6-4.

Sabalenka encouraged her, saying, “I have experienced this feeling before. It is difficult to lose a final match, but you are a great player, a young player. You will be in other final matches and emerge victorious.”

Genj reached the final without facing players ranked among the fifty in the world, after her side was eliminated early in the draw.

She said after her loss, “This is my first final. The feeling is complicated, and I think I could have done better, but I really enjoyed playing in the Australian Championship, and this is a wonderful memory for me. I think the next one will be better.”

In bright red, the Belarusian besieged Geng with powerful strikes in the two corners and relied heavily on her serve. She broke the Chinese serve early and advanced 3-0, despite Geng’s attempts to break her serve.

In the fourth game, Geng restored the quality of her serve with two aces and a forehand that gave her confidence.

She made three saves to avoid losing the set and postponed it, reducing the gap to 3-5, but in the end the Belarusian clinched it in 33 minutes.

The pressure increased on the Chinese woman in the second set, with double errors on her serve. She trailed 1-4 with a dropped ball from the Belarusian, and it seemed that the end of the journey was near for the young player.

She fought until the end, but the last word went to Sabalenka, who won the fourteenth title of her career.

Despite her coronation, Sabalenka will remain in second place globally, behind Poland's Iga Szwiłtek, who was eliminated in the third round.