Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka (25) from Belarus convincingly extended her title at the Australian Open on Saturday. The world number 2 defeated China's Zheng Qinwen 6-3 and 6-2 in the final. Sabalenka has not surrendered a set throughout the tournament. After more than 45 minutes, Sabalenka finished it off with a strong forehand. Shortly after the final point, Sabalenka raised her arms in the air and hugged her coaches along the court.

Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last year. At the time, she won in three sets against Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan. Just like last year, she participated under a neutral flag, in connection with Belarus' role in the war in Ukraine. Last year, Sabalenka reached at least the last four at all Grand Slam tournaments. She was a finalist at the US Open, and reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The 21-year-old Zheng reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. She could have become the first Chinese winner in ten years. In 2014, Li Na was the best in Melbourne.

Poland's Iga Swiatek continues to lead the world rankings despite her early elimination in Australia. Sabalenka remains in second place.