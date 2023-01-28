Melbourne (dpa/States Perform)

Aryna Sabalenka hoped there would be more battles with the amazing Elena Rybakina, after she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The Belarusian Sabalenka was far from her usual level in the first set, but she improved her serve, to win the final match, 4/6, 6/3, 6/4 today, Saturday. The victory achieved at the expense of the 23-year-old was Sabalenka’s eleventh consecutive win since the start of the 2023 season, as she got to her knees to celebrate. World number five Sabalenka praised Rybakina, who looked set to add another Grand Slam title to her Wimbledon title in 2022.

“First of all, I want to apologize for my English, as I am still shaking and my nerves are very tight,” she said after winning the title.

She added, “Secondly, it is inspiring to receive this trophy from you, Billie Jean King. Thank you for everything you do for our sport.”

And she added, “I want to congratulate Elena for what she did throughout the tournament. You are a great player.” And she stressed, “I hope that we will have more fights. I hope that they will be in the finals of the major tournaments.”

She added, “Congratulations to your team. You are amazing and you did a very good job.” “It was a great atmosphere. I hope to come back stronger next year and show you all a better tennis game,” she said.

Rybakina, seeded No. 22 in the tournament, defeated great champions, such as Iga Chivontec, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka, on her way to reaching the final, in a distinguished start at the Australian Championships. But she suffered her fourth consecutive defeat against Sabalenka.

Rybakina said, “I would like to congratulate Arina on winning the title and the great start to the season. I know how difficult it was for you and your team to win the title.”