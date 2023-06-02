Paris (AFP)

Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, seeded second, booked a ticket to qualify for the round of 16 in the French Roland Garros Championship, the second Grand Slam in tennis, for the first time, by defeating Russian Kamila Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2, while the third-seeded American Jessica Pegula was eliminated. In front of the Belgian Elise Mertens 1-6, 3-6.

And while Sabalenka easily settled the match against the world number 82, she has not yet lost any set in the current version, and has reached the round of 16 for the first time in her career.

In the fourth round, the winner will meet between the American Sloane Stephens (30), who was previously crowned in the US Open, and the Kazakh Yulia Putincheva (58).

“Every tournament is different, Roland Garros is completely different from Australia, and on another ground,” the 25-year-old said after her victory.

The player, who was crowned at the start of the season in Melbourne, continued, “It’s good to play with a major tournament on your credit. This gives you more confidence.”

The two players shared the first four games, before the Belarusian hit and settled the next seven games, then the match in 67 minutes.

Sabalenka ended her elimination in the third round of Roland Garros three times in a row.

Sabalenka is considered one of the most prominent candidates for the title, along with the first in the world, Polish Iga Schwontec.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old Pegula became the fourth of the world’s top ten players to deposit the French clay courts early, after the Greek Maria Saccari, the Czech Petra Kvitova, and the French Caroline Garcia.

Mertens, who won in less than an hour and 30 minutes, will face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (96), the runner-up of the 2021 edition, who defeated her compatriot Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

In the previous version, Pegula reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, before being deposited against Chivontec, which later won the title.