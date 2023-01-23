Sabalenka knocks out Bencic: Camila Giorgi avenged at the Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka uncontainable: the belarusian tiger he wiped out Belinda Bencic ‘avenging’ Camila Giorgi atAustralian Open 2023.

Camila Giorgi mission accomplished, excellent return to the Australian Open. What a show the photo in comic version

The 25-year-old Swiss Belinda Bencic (seeded number 12) had defeated the Italian champion in the third round: “I’m more than happy, because after eighteen weeks without having played a game I have expressed a very high level. I can only be happy”, the words of the 31-year-old tennis player from Macerata after the match (Camila Giorgi in the past few hours has published a story in a comic version… manga: beautiful!).

Camila Giorgi (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)



Sabalenka unleashed: Aryuna wants the Australian Open 2023

Returning to the Australian Open, Bencic then went out in the round of 16 in straight sets without history (7/5, 6/2) against the number 5 of the WTA ranking who won and convinced. Aryna Sabalenka flies to the quarterfinals of the Australian Slam where she will face the 26-year-old Croatian Donna Vekic, number 64 in the world (who extinguished the dream of the 17-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova to reach the quarterfinals of the Happy Slam she would be the youngest to do so since 1998 when she succeeded Martina Hingis later tournament winner).

The ambition to go Aryna Sabalenka is written: to hunt for the final success in this Australian Open.

