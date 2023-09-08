New York (AFP)

Belarusian Arina Sabalenka fought and overturned an imminent defeat against American Madison Keys, ranked seventeenth, before defeating her 0-6, 7-6, 7-6, and reaching the final of the US Open, the last of the four major tennis tournaments.

Sabalenka, 25, who rises Monday to the top of the women’s world rankings, set a date with the other American Coco Jove, 19, the sixth seed, who defeated the tenth Czech Karolina Mukhova 6-4, 7-5.

Sabalenka is looking for her second major title after being crowned in Australia at the beginning of the year.

Sabalenka, the second seed, said, “She did a great performance, it was another level of her, in a way, I don’t know how I turned this match around.”

“Reaching the final of the US Open for the first time really means a lot,” she added.

The match witnessed moments of anger from Sabalenka, which she exchanged with her coaching staff, before showing her smile late in the decisive tiebreaker.

Gauff beat Muchova in a match that was suspended for 49 minutes due to climate protesters, and the 19-year-old reached her first final at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff, who became the youngest American player to reach the tournament final since Serena Williams in 1999, is looking for her first major title.